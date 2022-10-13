Love Island winner Ekin-Su addresses Dancing on Ice 'curse' – and reveals Davide's reaction We can't wait to see Ekin-Su on the ice!

Love Island's very own Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is set to learn a whole new skill after signing up to Dancing on Ice and opened up about the 'curse' – that some celebs have split from their partners while appearing in the series – and whether it will affect her relationship with Davide.

Chatting to HELLO! as the new ambassador for Beauty Works, she explained: "They told me my partner is quite sexy! I was like oop! The thing is… you're gonna be a bit funny about it as you're with this partner every day, but nothing is going to happen. It's a show, it's nothing to worry about. [Davide and I have] got a great bond. We trust each other.

WATCH: Davide tells Ekin-Su he loves her live on air during Loose Women

"He supports me all the way, he thinks I'm going to go to the finals. The fact he says that and believes in me is amazing. I'm gonna smash it. I really am. And work hard – which means bruises, and swollen ankles. It's the journey of it."

Joking about the curse, she continued: "I heard about 'the curse' and today they actually mentioned it. They asked me if I knew about 'the curse' and I was like 'Honey, I'm the witch. I'm the girl who makes the curse' - I'm joking!

Ekin-Su is set to star on Dancing on Ice

"I look at it this way. I think it's unhealthy to be with your partner every day. You need space, and the fact that I have something outside my relationship which is a hobby of mine, I used to ice skate when I was a little girl, so I did shows in Ally Pally, it is my hobby anyway.

"My doing ice skating – it's my hobby, for my alone time to have fun. That's not a bad thing for a relationship, it makes your relationship stronger. If you want to use it on the other side, and you want to ruin it, that's due to you two not trusting each other."

