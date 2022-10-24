Brian Dietzen reveals how former NCIS co-star Mark Harmon supported him during his time of need The NCIS co-stars are incredibly close

Brian Dietzen is best known for his role as Dr. Jimmy Palmer on NCIS, which he has been playing for two decades.

The popular actor recently opened up about his lengthy time on the show, and recalled a fond memory where his former co-star Mark Harmon was there for him during a painful time on set.

Brian explained to Looper that he had dislocated his shoulder, but as he was in the early days of his career on the show, he didn't want to cause a fuss and let people know.

The star said: "I remember one time early on, I had dislocated my shoulder. It was the second season, and I hadn't told anyone about it because I was a recurring guest star. I didn't want to make waves and be like, 'I need time off' or 'I can't do this or that.'"

He went on to explain that while "it was fine" "it would pop out once in a while". Mark - none the wiser about Brian's injury - put a 40 pound sandbag in the actor's medical examiner kit, and when he went to pick it up, he was in a lot of pain.

"We did the take, and afterwards, I went over and talked to him and said, 'I actually had a dislocated shoulder,'" Brian explained.

NCIS' Brian Dietzen opened up about how Mark Harmon was there for him

"He [Mark] was like, 'Oh, God, oh no!' He was very, very sweet about it. But that's the thing — on a set where you're sometimes working 14, 16, 18 hours a day, you've got to keep things somewhat light. You've got to smile a bit and play around. Not that we're goofing off the entire day, but you have to make things light, otherwise it can get a little arduous. He always has been very good at that. We've carried on in that spirit for sure."

Mark's fans were left devastated when he left his role as Leroy Gibbs in NCIS in season 19 of the popular show.

He opened up about his decision to quit the program almost a year after leaving the show, for a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release.

He sat down to discuss the legacy of his character, as well as his thoughts on how the show wrapped up his storyline, and admitted that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, alluding to the possibility that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

