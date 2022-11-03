'Devastated' Ben Shephard expresses sadness after death of Tipping Point contestant

Ben Shephard has expressed his sadness following the death of Tipping Point contestant Rav, who appeared on Wednesday's episode.

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid forced to apologise after shocking on-air moment

Shortly after the programme aired, the Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late logistics manager and his family from Birmingham.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard gives update on knee injury

"Since we recorded today's Tipping Point, Rav's family have shared the sad news of his passing," Ben, who fronts the popular ITV quiz show, tweeted.

MORE: Ben Shephard's rare photo of wife Annie has fans saying the same thing

SEE: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard's family home is idyllic – inside

"I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love."

Fans of the show were quick to respond, with one writing: "Oh no this is so so sad, he came over as such a lovely man x." Another said: "Oh no that is so sad. He was a lovely guy. My sympathies to all his family."

Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing. I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love. pic.twitter.com/3nhPRspblR — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) November 2, 2022

Ben uploaded this post on Twitter on Wednesday

A third post read: "Wow that's so sad, I actually said while watching yesterday how much of a gentleman he was." A fourth person stated: "This is such sad news Rav seemed a lovely man. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

The afternoon quiz show sees four players take on an extraordinary machine in the hope of winning its £10,000 jackpot. In the latest episode, Rav managed to beat his fellow contestants as he sailed through to the final.

The official page for Tipping Point also posted a statement, which read: "After the recording of this programme, we spoke with Rav's family who shared the sad news of his passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.