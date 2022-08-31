Ben Shephard's rare photo of wife Annie has fans saying the same thing The Tipping Point presenter married his wife in 2004

Ben Shephard often keeps his family out of the spotlight, but during the week, he shared a photo of his beloved wife Annie as she marked her birthday.

The Good Morning Britain presenter posted the snap which saw the couple on a stunning beach together, with a cove stretching out behind them. Ben looked very dapper in a blue jumper, while Annie rocked a white and blue jumper and a stunning drop necklace. The pair were clearly out on an adventure together as Ben had brought a large rucksack with him.

Captioning the post, the 47-year-old made a candid comment about their relationship as he joked: "Ahhh Happy Birthday @mrsannieshephard you've still got it (by it I mean me, and we both know how tiring that is!!)."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, and many of them left the same variation of a birthday message for Annie.

One wrote: "Happy Birthday @mrsannieshephard hope you have had a wonderful day xxx," while a second added: "Happiest of happy birthdays to you Annie."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Happy birthday Annie hoping you're having an amazing day celebrating your bday with family, friends esp. your Ben," and a fourth said: "Ooohh loving the backdrop."

Ben and Annie headed out for the special day

Ben melted hearts earlier this month as he and Annie were snapped while out and about on a gorgeous date night in London.

Captioning the post, Ben wrote: "Out on a school night! @royaloperahouse Thanks @profbriancox, what an experience! #horizonslive."

The couple duo looked so loved up in the sweet snap. Ben looked super smart in a navy blue polo top while wife Annie, appeared effortlessly beautiful in an outfit in the same shade.

The pair married in 2004

Last month, the pair were spotted enjoying a fabulous day out at the Henley Royal Regatta - and they looked so incredible.

Taking to his Instagram, the Tipping Point host shared a series of pictures from the lavish outing which took place on the River Thames by the town of Henley-on-Thames.

Alongside the fabulous snaps, he wrote: "For the first time @mrsannieshephard and I got to experience the #henleyroyalregatta and what an occasion it is. The outfits, the blazers, the awesome rowing and especially the champagne!! Wow!!"

