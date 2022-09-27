Hugh Jackman confirms Deadpool 3 appearance as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine one more time for Deadpool 3.

Hugh, who left the X-Men character behind in the critically acclaimed Logan in 2017, has agreed to star as his iconic character alongside good friend Ryan Reynolds.

The air shared the news on Instagram with Ryan postinga video that saw him sitting on a couch and sharing that he had been "working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now".

Alongside clips of him drinking gin in character and sitting on the toilet, Ryan added: "I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special.

"We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside."

He then pauses to admit he has nothing and is terrified before Hugh walks behind him and Ryan calls out: "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

"Yeah, for sure,” Hugh then replies, casually, as he walks up the stairs.