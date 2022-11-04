Selena Gomez's fans left 'shaken' after watching powerful show My Mind and Me Her new film is out on Apple TV+ now

Selena Gomez's fans have shared their thoughts after the superstar released her powerful new documentary film, My Mind and Me, on Apple TV+.

MORE: Selena Gomez dons glamorous silk gown for emotional premiere of her documentary

The one-off film documents six years of Selena's life as she details the ups and downs she's faced including how she deals with being in the public eye, her mental health and her physical health. But it seems her very candid and honest journey shown in the film was a tough watch for her fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Selena Gomez opens up in very candid new documentary for My Mind and Me

Many took to social media to share they had been emotional while watching, while some were left feeling "shaken". One tweeted: "I still can't process anything, it's been more than two hours since I've watched it, but damn the documentary has literally shook me to the bones."

A second person commented: "I just finished watching #MyMindAndMe and I'm shaking and crying. I want to give @selenagomez the biggest hug and tell her how proud I am of her and how thankful I am for her allowing this documentary to be shared with the world."

MORE: Selena Gomez misses Jimmy Fallon appearance after health setback

MORE: What you didn't know about the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez reunion

Selena opens up about her mental and physical health in her new documentary

A third wrote: "It's really nice seeing a documentary and obvs it's about a mostly unrelatable celebrity but it's nice seeing someone being open and honest about the struggles of chronic illness #MyMindAndMe."

A fourth person opened up about how they thought everyone should tune into the documentary: "I recommend every person on earth should watch the documentary because it is the best it's not easy to talk about mental health.

Fans called the film powerful

"But she did she showed her flaws which is so hard to show but at the end she was all recovering working in progress and that's what I love about Selena."

The synopsis for My Mind and Me reads: "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.