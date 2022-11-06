Today's Jenna Bush Hager's husband Henry makes rare social media appearance in peak form The TV presenter took to Instagram on Saturday

The couple that works out together, stays together! Or that appears to be the case for Today star Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry, who enjoyed an intense training session on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the journalist reposted a photo of her husband standing beside fitness instructor Amanda Bartolomeo, with the pair of them flexing their impressive upper arm muscles.

Amanda also posted a series of videos from the workout session, which showed the husband and wife doing dumbbell punches in a fitness studio as well as running laps around a tennis court.

Fans will be glad of the update as Jenna tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, rarely posting snaps of her husband, who is typically media shy.

The new post comes just weeks after Jenna exposed her husband in a hilarious game of Never Have I Ever with her co-star Hoda Kotb on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

The two co-hosts were discussing messy accidents in other people's homes when the TV presenter revealed that her husband had caused some serious damage in her twin sister's house.

Jenna and Henry enjoyed a workout together on Saturday

"One time Henry was dancing on Barbara's coffee table…" she admitted.

Her co-star interrupted her and joked: "Oh, no. Let's just pause and let me just think about that."

Then Jenna continued, painting a humorous scene, when she said: "Henry is dancing to Thunder Rolls by Garth Brooks, on Barbara's coffee table, and all of a sudden the coffee table broke in two… Henry was like, 'Uh, I got to call and get you a new coffee table.'"

The couple tied the knot in 2008

Jenna and Henry, who have been married since 2008, met during her father's reelection campaign in 2004 when her now husband worked as a staffer, and they were introduced by mutual friends. They tied the knot at the Bush family's ranch in Crawford, Texas and share three young children, Mila, nine, Poppy, seven, and three-year-old Hal.

