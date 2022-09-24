VIDEO: Strictly's Katya Jones begs to go again after routine goes wrong Strictly Come Dancing headed back to our screens

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, but as ever with live television, things can go wrong, and it did for footballer Tony Adams during his tango to Go West!.

DISCOVER: Why Strictly's Tony Adams finally quit drinking after 11-year alcohol addiction battle

As Tony and professional partner Katya Jones headed for their critiques, they didn't seem to have an air of confidence, as Tony had gone wrong on a couple of occasions during the challenging routine. The judges all picked up on mistakes, with Katya demonstrating to read judge Shirley Ballas that Tony did know the right posture for the dance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katya Jones begs to redo routine following mistake

And when it came to Anton du Beke, the judge joked: "As you come out, we don't know what your routine is, and as it turns out, neither do you."

MORE: Viewers think they’ve found their Strictly Come Dancing winner following first dance

READ: Strictly's Anton du Beke divides opinion with 'uncomfortable' comment on dance

The comment prompted laughter from the audience, and got Katya to scream: "He does! Can we have another go, please!"

But Anton responded: "That's the unfortunate thing about this show, you only get one go."

Some fans were similarly as scathing in their critiques, with one comparing him to a "sumo wrestler" but others were more supportive of the 55-year-old.

Tony demonstrated his moves following the dance

One said: "Somehow I'm watching strictly instead of the ospreys game... One thing I've learnt is that Tony Adams is a totally class act. What a lovely bloke."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star Kaye Adams apologises as she 'mucks up' first dance

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Simmonds wow fans with 'fabulous' performance

A second said he had sone "really well" while a third posted: "@tonyadams don't feel disheartened with your performance tonight. You were amazing!"

Joking about their pairing, Tony admitted that he was "scared to death" of dancing with Katya! He said that the former Strictly champ was tough, adding: "I think that's what I need in the early days of training… I did a bit of French style and she said, ‘Whatever that was, I never want to see it again."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.