Strictly's Tony Adams' whirlwind romance with American supermodel between marriages revealed

Every Saturday, former football manager Tony Adams MBE lights up our screens on Strictly Come Dancing as he takes on the glitzy world of Latin and Ballroom on stage with dance partner Katya Jones.

The 56-year-old sports star has been happily married to his second wife, whisky heiress Poppy Teacher, since 2004, but he formerly had a whirlwind romance with supermodel Caprice Bourret in 1999. The Premier League legend dated the star for four months, two years after his split with ex-wife Jane Shea.

Tony opened up about his brief romance with Caprice, who is often referred to as "one of the most photographed women in the world", in his tell-all autobiography Sober: Football. My Story. My Life.

The football legend is competing on Strictly Come Dancing

Tony wrote: "I don’t think it was purely physical – and there were plenty who would say I was punching above my weight. I was aware of that but I think I was then a more attractive person than I had been, more at ease with myself and open to new experiences."

Tony and Caprice ultimately split because of a lack of emotional bond, writing that he "knew" he had to end it. "It felt like an act, that she was playing a game before and after she met me. The honesty and sincerity I saw initially got lost behind the facade," he said.

"I did have second thoughts – and there is always regret when a relationship ends. But I knew it was right to move on. Sex can be such a drug and could have kept me in the relationship," he continued.

Despite it being decades since their split, it seems the former couple still share a friendly relationship though, with Tony engaging in a playful exchange with the American model on Instagram earlier this month.

Tony formerly dated Caprice Bourret

Caprice made reference to their relationship making headlines again following Tony's appearance on the BBC show. "Thanks Tony, my share price keeps going up as another article drops," Caprice wrote in the caption with laughing emojis.

The Strictly star left a red heart emoji underneath one of Caprice's photos on the social media site, writing, "And you are still just as beautiful now."

