Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show officially renewed - details The star has hosted four seasons of the hit talk show

Kelly Clarskon is in it for the long run. The fate of her much-loved talk show has officially been revealed.

The singer turned television host is set to be hosting her popular daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, for at least two more years, as it has been officially renewed through 2025.

The star has been hosting her show since September 2019, and has since been awarded several awards and accolades. This year, for her fourth season, the show took over Ellen DeGeneres' time slot on NBC.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has officially sold two additional seasons in the midst of its fourth installment, and Tracie Wilson, the executive vice president of Syndication Studios and E! News, had nothing but praise and high hopes for Kelly and her show.

"Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time," she stated, as she looked back on the show's success.

She said: "With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways."

Kelly has filmed nearly 600 episodes

The media executive added: "Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we'll continue to build on the show's success and legacy."

Kelly serves not only as host but as executive producer of the show, and per NBCUniversal, the series is averaging 1.3 million viewers per episode at this point in the 2022-2023 season.

The star kicks off nearly every show by performing a song

She has filmed a whopping 582 shows to date, during which she has interviewed some of Hollywood's biggest stars, has traveled through the U.S. – though her show films in Los Angeles, the latest season kicked off in New York City – and she has kept her singing roots close to her heart by performing one of her iconic "Kellyokes" at the beginning of each show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has won thirteen Daytime Emmy Awards and two Gracie Awards for best talk show-entertainment, and Valari Staab, chairman of NBCUniversal Local, said: "Kelly has used her genuine warmth and natural curiosity to create an engaging, fun show," adding that the show is "a treasured part of our programming lineup, and we’re enthusiastic about its continued longevity."

