Selling Sunset star Tina Louise reveals why her relationship with Brett Oppenheim ended The couple were together for eight months

Selling Sunset fans will remember Brett Openheim’s girlfriend Tina Louise from season five of the show.

The sweet couple - who appeared loved up on the latest instament of the hit Netflix series - were together for eight months before calling it quits.

Production for season five of the show began in November 2021, with the series coming out in April of this year. Speaking to TMZ, the model, 41, explained that their relationship ended last year because she and the real estate agent, 45, had different thoughts about starting a family.

The star explained: “We were together for eight months and it got to the point where I wanted to take the next steps and he wasn't quite there yet.” She said that she wanted to discuss having children, but that “I have no idea where Brett was at”.

Since parting ways in 2021 they have both begun new relationships. Brett is dating tattoo artist Samantha Abdul, while Tina is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sei Moon who is the CEO of Wiser Hospitality Group.

The reason for their break-up comes after Brett’s twin brother Jason Oppenheim also split with ex-girlfriend and co-star Chrishell Strause for a very similar reason. Viewers saw the couple end their relationship after five months of dating because she wanted to become a mother.

Brett Oppenheim's twin brother Jason split with ex Chrishell Strause for a simlar reason

In a statement published last December to Instagram the actress, 41, described her co-star as her "best friend", but "ultimately not aligned" with her personal values. She indicated that their romance finished due to differing views on wanting children in the future.

Chrishell - who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley - added: "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes… I very much hope to one day have a family and the decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for your kindness and support to those that understand."

