Exclusive: Inside Selling Sunset's Vanessa's sentimental honeymoon - and why co-stars did not attend wedding The couple tied the knot in San Diego in September

Following their fairytale wedding in San Diego last month, Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela and her new husband Nick Hardy whisked themselves off to Hawaii for a magical honeymoon.

MORE: Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela's $7.8k cut-out bridal gown has fans saying the same thing

The couple, who met online as friends during the pandemic, wined and dined at the super luxury Fairmont Orchid, the five-star resort and spa beautifully located on the majestic Kohala Coast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

"We both love the ocean and we wanted somewhere to relax," 44-year-old Vanessa exclusively told HELLO! as she shared an intimate look inside her honeymoon album.

MORE: Selling The OC viewers extremely divided as they make comparisons to Selling Sunset

READ: Selling Sunset: Why isn't Christine Quinn returning for season six?

Vanessa, who joined the Oppenheim Group in season four, revealed the island holds a special place in her heart because it was her late sister Jackie's "favourite place".

Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy honeymooned in Hawaii

"It was my sister's favourite place so I suggested Hawaii to Nick to look and see if this was the perfect place," she added. "When he saw it, he immediately agreed that this was a perfect place to celebrate our honeymoon."

MORE: The Selling Sunset stars' houses have to be seen to be believed

The TV star continued: "We've been having the most incredible experiences connecting with nature, doing morning walks and snorkelling with turtles.

The couple tied the knot in September

"There's plenty of fish so it feels like an aquarium, we've pampered ourselves with massages on the beach in the most beautiful resort.

"Fairmont Orchid Hotel has been incredible with us, they made us a special romantic dinner at sunset in the cove of the restaurant overlooking the ocean and sunset - it's been like paradise."

The TV star and her husband stayed at the Fairmont Orchid

Asked if she honoured her late sister in any other way on their big day, Vanessa revealed: "A good friend of mine knew that I wanted to have a photo of my sister with me in a heart locket. So she made a beautiful golden locket that was secured in my bouquet and was with me all the ceremony, it was very special."

Unfortunately, Vanessa's Selling Sunset castmates were unable to attend the wedding as it happened to fall on the same week the Emmy awards ceremony was taking place in Los Angeles.

They married in San Diego and are expected to celebrate later in the UK

"They were invited but unfortunately the cast couldn't make it because the Unscripted Emmys were filmed exactly on the same night as my wedding," she explained.

"My wedding was in San Diego not in LA so it was impossible for them to make it to both, but some of them sent me wedding gifts and beautiful messages which were so lovely."

They met online as friends during the pandemic

Since most of Nick's family and friends are based in the UK, it seems the couple have plans to have another celebration.

"We always planned from the beginning that we would do another celebration as not everyone from his side could make it," Vanessa revealed. "Plus, we loved our wedding so much that we are dying for another opportunity to do it all over again."

Vanessa joined Selling Sunset in season four

Reflecting on her big day with Nick, the new bride said: "There were so many spectacular moments but the one that stays in my heart forever is my walk to marry the man of my dreams, to see our loved ones there and when I arrived to the altar and saw the way Nick looked at me.

"I love how Nick and my brother hugged each other when he gave me away it is something I will never forget. I mean the full ceremony was mind-blowing."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.