Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates incredible career news The star became a household name when she took part in Strictly last year

Rose Ayling-Ellis has had an incredible year, and to top it all off, she has just been announced as a BAFTA Breakthrough artist.

The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion, who won the show alongside Giovanni Pernice, shared the incredible news with fans on Thursday.

Sharing two pictures from her photoshoot with BAFTA Breakthrough, which showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent working in British film, games and television, Rose showcased a quote from her interview with them in the caption.

She wrote: "Breaking through in the industry as an actor is really hard, but when you have a disability it's even harder. I want to do more acting. I'm really passionate about that, but opportunity doesn't come to me very often. BAFTA Breakthrough is a programme for opportunity, so I'm hoping it will provide me with more."

Rose will receive support from BAFTA during the following year

In her stories, the actress posted several more photos and added: "It's me! Feeling absolutely privileged to be part of this year's Bafta Breakthrough."

The star later went out to celebrate the incredible news with one of her best friends and remarked: "Time to celebrate! Good food with good company."

Rose shared a picture of her friend as they celebrated the incredible news

Rose's BAFTA Breakthrough achievement will see her and other 19 artists enjoy a year-long mentoring and guidance programme.

According to BAFTA, "Successful Breakthroughs receive voting membership of BAFTA for a year, giving them free access to BAFTA events and screenings and to the members' space at 195 Piccadilly. In addition, BAFTA supports each Breakthrough individually; we work with them to create a tailored year of support, mentoring and career development."

The actress has had an incredible year in her professional career

Speaking about her successful nomination, Rose said in a video: "It means quite a lot to be a BAFTA Breakthrough because I am very, very passionate of making a change in the industry and encouraging more disability on the screen. We don't see them very often."

Of her future, she added: "In five years' time, I would love to watch TV and see so many disabilities on there. I would love to play lots of roles.

"I'm also thinking I would love to set up my production company and create stories that have not yet been shown on TV. "I can see myself showing all these talents that we have that have not yet been discovered."