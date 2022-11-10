Kelly Ripa's show Live faces exciting change following star's return home

Kelly Ripa is a well-known face on morning television thanks to her successful show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, which she hosts alongside Ryan Seacrest.

The TV star has been working on the ABC daytime show for over a decade and recently opened up about her experiences to date in her debut book, Live Wire.

What's more, Live never stays the same for long and is always finding fresh ways to keep viewers - and the hosts - on their toes.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

This week upon returning from London - where she went to visit her daughter Lola - Kelly has enjoyed a slightly different show, as the program has been taking viewers on virtual visits to some of the United State's most popular cities, where they have been highlighting the local culture and popular destinations in each place.

On Monday, Kelly and Ryan kicked it off, embarking on a virtual trip to Atlanta. This saw Chef Kelli Ferrell of Nana’s Chicken N Waffles whipping up her recipe for southern pimento grilled cheese, and the hosts connected with Richard Elliot from WSB-TV Channel 2 to hear all about what was happening in the Big Peach.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking part in a virtual road trip on Live this week

Tuesday saw Kelly and Ryan visit Tampa, Florida, via the studio, while Wednesday saw them move on to Cleveland.

Thursday will see the stars virtually travel to San Francisco, California, while on Friday they will visit Dallas.

Kelly and Ryan have a great on-screen chemistry and are good friends in real life too. In an interview with ET in 2020, Ryan got emotional as he spoke about his co-star.

"I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said.

Kelly and Ryan have been working together since 2017

"We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly was also full of praise about the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing.

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

