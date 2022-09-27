Kelly Ripa recalls daughter Lola's surprise as she read extracts of her Live Wire book The Live Wire writer has had an incredible career to date

Kelly Ripa has opened up about her daughter Lola's reaction to reading some of the extracts in her debut book, Live Wire.

The TV star's book features a number of stories and anecdotes from her incredible career to date, including her time working on Live.

Kelly has been working on the ABC daytime show since 2000, working with the late Regis Philbin, followed by Michael Strahan and as of 2017, Ryan Seacrest.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

In her book, she has detailed drama that occurred during the early years of her working on the show, and her daughter was surprised to find out why her mom didn't just quit.

Talking to Daily Mail, Kelly said: "My daughter really said 'Why? Why didn't you quit?' And I said to her, 'Because we don't quit when things get tough. [Most] people don't have the option to quit when things get tough and that's not how I was raised."

She continued: "That's not how I'm raising you. We don't quit just because things are hard, because things don't feel good.'"

The doting mom added: "That's what work is. That's why they don't call it vacation. I don't say I'm going to my vacation. I say I'm going to my job."

Kelly Ripa revealed daughter Lola's reaction to finding out about her mom's past work situation

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are keen for their three children to have the same work ethic.

Along with Lola, they are parents to sons Michael - an aspiring actor, and Joaquin - who is studying at the University of Michigan.

She said: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless." Kelly added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

This isn't the first time that Kelly has opened up about her desire to raise independent, hard working children.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

She recently revealed that Lola had been cut off from the family's finances after turning 21, the same as her older brother Michael.

The pair both studied in New York City and both moved out of the family home, choosing to live in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

