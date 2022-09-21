Kelly Ripa opens up about friendship with Live co-star Ryan Seacrest on and off air The Live co-stars are the best of friends!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are Live in the living rooms of viewers around the United States during weekday mornings, and their friendship is evident on-screen.

What's more, the pair's close relationship continues off air too, as the former Hope and Faith actress recently revealed.

Chatting to WSJ. ahead of the release of her debut book, Live Wire, Kelly was asked what she thought makes for good on-screen chemistry.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

She replied: "I like to work with my friends. Ryan [Seacrest] and I work really well together because we have had a 20-plus-year friendship. We trust one another and admire each other. We involve each other in our deep workplace discussions, which was such a new thing for me."

Mark Consuelos' wife has been hosting Live since 2001 and has co-hosted the morning show alongside the late Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan, before being joined by current co-host Ryan in 2017.

In an interview with ET in 2020, Ryan got emotional as he spoke about his co-star.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are the best of friends

"I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said. "We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly was also full of praise about the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing.

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

Kelly and Ryan have been hosting Live together since 2017

The award-winning star added: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here."

During the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Kelly and Ryan both co-hosted Live from their respective homes, and the mother-of-three's children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, all made appearances on screen during this time.

When Ryan took holiday, meanwhile, Mark acted as the perfect temporary replacement, and joined his wife on the sofa at their home.

