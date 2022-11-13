Seventh celebrity leaves Strictly after dance-off is abandoned It was an unusual turn of events…

Retired footballer Tony Adams has delighted viewers and judges alike with his spirited performances on Strictly over the last few weeks.

Following his Jive with dance partner Katya Jones at the weekend, however, he ended up in the bottom two on Sunday night.

The pair were joined by Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell, but the two partnerships didn't compete in the dance-off as they normally would.

Instead, Tony revealed he had sustained an injury on Saturday night and was choosing to withdraw from the competition. His decision meant that Tyler and Dianne continue in the competition, and will compete at Blackpool next week.

Asked about his time on the show by co-host Tess Daly, Tony revealed that it had taken a lot out of him, especially at the beginning, confessing to crying every day.

He said: "It's been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you've got an issue with mental health then please don't suffer in silence and reach out for help.

Tony gave the performance his all

"Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process… I've got to be honest, it's tough, physically it's really tough… but dancing is really fantastic for you.

"Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn't I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is."

Katya responded: "I will be forever grateful that I was partnered up with you… I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!

The star danced a 1960s-themed Jive

"You have come here with a message, you led by example, and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you."

Head judge Shirley Ballas also paid a sweet tribute to the Arsenal legend, including telling Tony: "Please carry on dancing, carry on entertaining people, because you are a star."

