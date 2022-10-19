Al Roker shares Today secret ahead of huge moment for the show The NBC five are back again!

It was a big day for the main hosts of NBC's Today Show, as the big five stars were finally reunited on screen after weeks with at least one being away.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie overwhelmed live on air by huge shake-up as beloved co-star returns

The latest installment of the morning news show saw Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Carson Daly all together for the first time in weeks.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker shares sentimental tribute during DC visit

The main factor behind it was Carson's absence as he recovered from surgery to alleviate back pain seven weeks ago, and while he returned on the previous show, Craig was absent then.

Al shared a sweet picture of the group hugging Carson upon his return, and even revealed that he had a sweet nickname for him, calling him "Cuz."

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb shares gorgeous photo of daughters as she marks sister's birthday

"Welcome back with a new back, @carsondaly#babygotback You were missed, Cuz!!" he penned alongside the picture of Carson embraced by Hoda, Savannah, and Sheinelle Jones.

Fans warmly welcomed him back to the show and were excited to see the full group together once again, which finally happened on the new episode.

Al celebrated Carson's return to Today

Savannah shared a picture of the five smiling happily as she wrote: "REUNITED!!!" and her followers were just as, if not more, enthusiastic.

"Perfect team to enjoy coffee every morning. You're all meant to be together and keep the show on the spot," one gushed as another said: "The band is back together; go Peacocks!"

MORE: Today's Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts details her sister's cancer battles in revealing post

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie talks 'rift' with co-star Hoda Kotb for first time - sparks reaction with classy response

A third also wrote: "Awesome to see you all back together!! Great Team!!" while a fourth termed them the "Favorite Fivesome!"

Upon his return, when asked about his back, Carson commented: "I'm great! I had back surgery, like real hardcore spine fusion surgery seven weeks ago today.

The five main hosts were finally together

"It's been quite the recovery. I would've been [on Today] last week, but we shot The Voice, so I had to go to LA to work."

While speaking of the factors that contributed to such pain, he expressed his hope about doing a story on the ordeal, stating that he was feeling better in a "multitude of ways."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.