Dancing With the Stars' Britt Stewart admits shock at Len Goodman's retirement

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Britt Stewart has revealed her reaction to long-running judge Len Goodman announcing his retirement.

The dancer, who was eliminated during Monday's semi-finals alongside her celebrity partner Daniel Durant, told reporters backstage after the programme as she admitted she had "no idea" of Len's plans.

"[I had] no idea that Len was retiring, but you know he's had such a long and amazing career, so we will all miss him but continue to celebrate him.

"I mean, he's the notorious tough judge, so we'll see what happens next season. I don't know, but he will be missed. He's legendary in the ballroom and he's amazing."

Britt and Daniel were eliminated from the show on Monday

Len told the audience during the semi-finals while chatting to host Tyra Banks. "This will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars," he announced, which prompted gasps from the audience.

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

Len announced his retirement during the semi-finals

Meanwhile, Britt and her partner Daniel Durant also told reporters about missing out on a place in the final which airs next week. Explaining how he felt about being eliminated, Daniel said: "Darn, but at the same time, I'm so thankful that I had this opportunity to be here at Dancing with the Stars and to meet Brit.

"No one on this earth is like Brit, just so you know. She's brilliant and she has a huge heart. And she knows what she's doing. It's incredible. I'm thankful that I've had this opportunity to meet for it and work with her as a team and go this far this season to the semi-finals. So, I'm happy about this."

