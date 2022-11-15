Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant leave Dancing with the Stars 2022 just before grand final - fans react The top four are ready to snatch the Mirrorball!

Dancing with the Stars brought the energy for the season 31 semi-finals, and while the performances brought the high, it was the eliminations that brought the low.

After a night where each pair danced two full routines, Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant were eliminated right before the season's grand finale.

Trevor and his professional dance partner Emma Slater were first cut due to having the lowest combination of judges' scores and audience votes.

The decision then came down to a bottom two between Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart alongside Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, all in their first turn in the bottom.

The judges unanimously chose to save Shangela and Gleb, leaving them the last pair to find their way into the four-pair grand finale the following week.

The other finalists dancing next week are Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

Daniel was eliminated after his first time in the bottom

Trevor, who was commended consistently on the season for his underdog story and journey through the competition, was definitely full of pride.

"Every pro here is absolutely amazing. I got teamed with Emma, for whatever reason, and we were destined to be together. You are absolutely amazing," Trevor said to his partner.

Fans were definitely supportive of the two couples, as one said of Trevor: "So good! Wish the judges scored them higher. Gave them my votes."

Another added of Daniel: "No critiques yet no 10s? Devastatingly underscored dance of the night!" and a third also wrote: "Daniel you are a champion.. win, lose or draw…"

Trevor was consistently praised for his season-long evolution

The night's most emotional moment, however, definitely came from Len Goodman, who announced that he was stepping away from Dancing with the Stars after 31 seasons.

He explained that his decision was so as to spend more time with his family and grandkids back in the UK, and the audience erupted in deafening cheers in honor of the dance legend.

