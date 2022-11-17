Love is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey references 'cutie' scene for first time 

Love is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey divided fans following the reunion episode of the hit show over her claims that her partner, Cole Barnett, made her feel guilty about eating two cuties - and has opened up about the scene for the first time.

MORE: Are SK and Raven from Love Is Blind still together?

Sharing a snap of herself dressed in an orange suit in what appeared to be the set up for an interview or a photo shoot, she captioned the post jokingly alluding to the now-famous scene, writing: "Cutie Sighting #juicy." The star has her comments turned off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Is Blind season three finale trailer

So what is the 'cuties' scene all about? In the reunion episode, Zanab accused Cole of making her feel guilty about eating, so much so that he commented on her eating a pair of nectarines. However, the producers concluded the episode by playing the scene in full, which showed Cole express his surprise that she had only eaten a banana after he’d offered to make her a poke bowl, and told her to save her appetite for a large meal they were having in the evening.

MORE: Love is Blind star Cole responds to 'extended' clip of Zanab scene being released: 'Am I the villain?'

MORE: Love Is Blind: When was season three's reunion episode filmed?

Appearing to address the clip - and social media’s reaction to it - Zanab posted a since-deleted caption which read: "An apology for the internet: I am sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship. I’m sorry you didn’t feel what I felt. I’m sorry we don’t have the same triggers. I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly. I’m sorry you didn’t see all the reasons for what I said. I’m sorry you didn’t live that with me. I’m sorry that you don’t know me.

Zanab shared a new snap

"I’m sorry your insecurities are different than my own. I’m sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me. I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story. I’m sorry you are attacking my faith. I’m sorry you don’t believe me. I’m sorry I know how worthy I am.

"I’m sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I’m sorry I’m not a paid actress. I’m sorry I can’t cry on demand. I’m sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I’m sorry I’m your villain. I’m sorry I’m your bad guy - I promise you I’m not. One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.