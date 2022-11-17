Love Is Blind's Raven shares cryptic post following SK cheating rumours The couple were still together at the show’s reunion, which dropped earlier this month

The Love is Blind drama has been continuing in earnest ever since the reunion episode dropped on Netflix last week.

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett’s relationship breakdown has dominated post-show discussions, but fellow couple Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada and Raven Ross are having to contend with cheating rumours - and the latter has sparked fresh confusion after sharing a cryptic social media post

Viewers saw the couple hit it off on the third season of the hit romance reality TV show, which arrived on the streaming platform last month. After a series of blind dates, they agreed to get engaged - however, at the altar, SK decided not to marry Raven after feeling that there were still unresolved issues between them.

However, at the reunion show - which was thought to have been filmed back in March - the couple revealed that they were still very much together and dating long-distance for the past year-and-a-half since the main show was shot. Each of their Instagram accounts features numerous adorable shots of the couple, indicating that all seems to be well.

However, since the reunion show first aired, the couple have had to contend with cheating rumours. It was claimed on TikTok that SK had used a dating app while together with Raven.

According to Us Magazine, Raven responded to the reports by stating: “I don’t have anything to say about it. To summarize, rumors are rumors. And we’re fine. We’re good.” The Pilates teacher also made a tongue-in-cheek video of herself talking on the phone, which she captioned: “Me calling att to pull up the messages y’all were talking about…That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him.”

Raven Ross shared a cryptic post to Instagram following the SK cheating rumours

To add to the confusion, Raven has now shared a rather mysterious Instagram post. Captioning a picture of herself in gym kit, she wrote: “Only looking back to see how far I’ve come. who’s excited for 2023?”

Fans rushed to leave messages of support on the image. One person wrote: “I hope the rumours aren’t true because I love you two together.” Another commented: “What’s the tea with the SK cheating rumours?”. A third shared: “You carry yourself with such grace. Beauty inside and out.”

