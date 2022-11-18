Love Island fans react to relationship update after Gemma Owen and Luca Bish shock split Another couple from this year’s series have given an insight into how their romance is faring

Love Island fans were left shocked this week when this year’s runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announced that their relationship was over after three months.

However, viewers can rest assured that another couple - Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page - from the same season are still going strong.

The stars placed fourth on the series, which saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti crowned the winners. On Thursday, Tasha, 23, delighted social media followers by confirming on Twitter that all was well with Andrew, 27.

Captioning a sweet picture of the pair, she simply wrote: “So lucky to have you.” Her post was ‘liked’ more than 4,400 times, with many fans sharing how happy they were that the couple - who had endured a rocky time in the Spanish villa - had pulled through.

One person wrote: “You guys are so beautiful together.” Another commented: “couple goalss.” Meanwhile, a third shared “you guys” and a fourth added “my fave people”.

Their relationship update came one day after Gemma, 19, and Luca, 23, announced that their relationship had come to an end. The news broke when the former posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, writing: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri finished fourth in the latest series

"It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I wanted to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

Speaking later that day to The Mirror, her now-ex-boyfriend said: "I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure.”

