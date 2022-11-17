Love Island star Gemma Owen hinted in magazine interview at Luca Bish split last month

Love Island star Gemma Owen may have indicated in a magazine interview last month that her and Luca Bish’s relationship was on the way out.

The reality TV couple hit it off romantically during this summer’s series of the hit ITV show, and placed second after Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

WATCH: Gemma and Luca on their first date

On Wednesday, Gemma, 19, posted to her Instagram Story a statement announcing that they had parted ways after three months. She wrote: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.

"It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I wanted to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

Speaking that day to The Mirror, Luca, 23, said: "I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island."

It came days after he had told journalists on the TV Choice Awards red carpet earlier this week that their relationship was going strong. However, his ex-girlfriend seemed to hint at the way things were heading last month when she failed to mention him at all in an interview with Tatler magazine.

The couple had been dating for three months

While the publication mentioned that the reality TV star pops down from time to time to Brighton to see her then-boyfriend, they also made a point of writing: “She has no plans to move to Brighton. In fact, she doesn’t mention the L-word all day. Not ‘love’ – Luca. Is the fishmonger no longer the priority?”

The couple were last pictured together at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 on October 24. She last posted about him on her Instagram main feed in August when he officially asked her to be his girlfriend.

