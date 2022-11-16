Luca Bish breaks silence with statement following split from Gemma Owen The couple reached the Love Island final this year

Luca Bish has broken his silence with a statement following the news of his split from Gemma Owen. The couple, who reached the final of ITV's Love Island earlier this year, have decided to part ways; a decision, Gemma stated, that is "best for [them] both right now."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Luca addressed the news, telling his followers that he had been taking time out to "clear his head".

WATCH: Relive Gemma and Luca's first date

In a lengthy statement, he wrote: "Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

"I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island."

The 23-year-old continued: "We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her."

The fishmonger's statement came shortly after Gemma released her own message via her social channels and that of her collaborator, Pretty Little Thing's Twitter account.

The pair met on the popular dating show

"To all my followers," the daughter of Michael Owen began, adding: "I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x."

Luca put out a statement

The couple reached the final of series eight which aired in June this year. Also in the final were Indiyah Polak and Dami Hope, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri and Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, the latter of whom were crowned winners.

