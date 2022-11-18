Love Is Blind's Colleen reveals Zanab became a 'shell' as she defends her against backlash The show’s reunion episode stirred up a whole lot of drama

Love is Blind fans have been left divided over the relationship difficulties experienced between Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett.

Now, Colleen Reed has given an insight into how her female co-star was faring behind the scenes during the filming for the Netflix show last year.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, the fellow contestant - who married Matt Bolton in the series - revealed that she saw her friend become a “shell of a human being”. She said: “It’s so hard, but I saw the transition that happened from the Zanab that we met in the pods to the Zanab that we saw toward the end of the experience. She definitely became a shell of a human being.”

Colleen insisted that while she didn’t think Cole - who Zanab turned down at the altar - was a “bad human being” he needed to be more “careful” with his words because things he said “got to her”. She added: “Whether she asked about it or not, he still said that she was a nine out of a 10 and two other women were 10 out of tens. Those comments do get to you. And if that was said to me constantly, I would definitely get in my head and I would pick apart situations that might not have been a big deal [to other people], but a big deal to [me].”

Colleen revealed she had been left shocked when Love Is Blind fans began debating about whether Zanab had been honest about Cole’s treatment of her during the season three reunion episode, which dropped earlier this month. She said: “I saw the public reaction and [she is the] last person that deserves this [animosity] because people are just ruthless. And she really went through a hard time mentally and physically during this whole process.”

Colleen Reed defended her co-star Zanab Jaffrey against the backlash

It came after the Zanab alleged that her ex-fiancé had body-shamed her. She claimed many of his comments weren’t used in the series, saying: “The pushing food away from me, the asking me if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used.”

