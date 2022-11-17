Love Is Blind's Colleen and Matt speak out after facing 'harsh' accusations from fans Did you watch season three?

The Love Is Blind season three reunion episode had many notable points, including the moment Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton spoke to hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey about their relationship and that infamous pool chat Colleen had with Cole Barnett.

MORE: Love Is Blind's Raven shares cryptic post following SK cheating rumours

But after Netflix's finale episode aired, Colleen and Matt began receiving what they called "harsh" accusations about their relationship and how it wasn't all it seemed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The finale of Love Is Blind was full of drama

Chatting to US Weekly, Colleen defending their partnership, saying: "Some of the comments are just laughable at how wrong it is or way off the mark they are. [What's] been hard is the criticism for each of us personally, because we know each other, we know the person.

"What's frustrating with what people do say about our relationship is that these really harsh assumptions, that's really tricky to talk about. And it's just completely wrong. It's completely not true. And it's really sad what people are saying."

MORE: Love is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey references 'cutie' scene for first time

MORE: Love is Blind season 3: did SK cheat on Raven?

The season three reunion was full of drama

The couple spoke out after some fans picked up on Colleen's body language during the reunion and suggested it indicated she was unhappy and even "scared."

Matt added further: "The first day that it really started getting nasty online with some of these accusations and stuff, like, that was tough to see. And to Colleen's point, we know who we are."

MORE: Love is Blind star Cole responds to 'extended' clip of Zanab scene being released: 'Am I the villain?'

Matt and Colleen told the others that they are still together

He continued: "It's unfortunate that the world doesn't see it as that, but to some point, it is what it is. If that's how they're gonna feel, then that’s on them. That's a tricky topic to discuss, but yeah, it hurt being accused of some of the things that people are saying."

Elsewhere during the reunion episode, the pair revealed that they are still very much in a committed marriage but are living apart due to current end dates on the leases of their individual properties clashing. Colleen did tell the hosts their plans for the future: "I can't wait to move in with him and I'm going to spend the rest of my life with him."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.