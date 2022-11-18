I’m a Celebrity’s first contestant leaves jungle - find out who! 

I’m a Celebrity has revealed the first star to leave the jungle - but did the right person go? It has been revealed that Charlene White was the first contestant to exit the show. After Charlene and Sue Cleaver were in the bottom two, the fellow campmates said goodbye to Charlene, who was disappointed but graciously exited the show as she bid farewell to her fellow campmates.

Discussing her exit, Charlene admitted that it was emotional watching her jungle highlights, with Ant telling her: "We've loved watching you, we really have."

Viewers were quick to discuss Charlene’s exit on social media, with one tweeting: "Awww Charlene #ImACeleb," while another person added: "I don’t want Charlene or Sue to leave #ImACeleb."

Charlene was the first celebrity to leave the jungle

The reveal came after a busy episode, in which Charlene pulled out of the challenge, and Boy George finally had it out with Matt Hancock. Speaking to Matt, Boy George said: "I just feel everyone’s trying to be too nice. It’s getting on my [expletive]. I don’t want arguments… I’m just like come on guys, have a laugh. I’ll be honest with you, I think your presence has made everyone very compliant."

Matt replied: "Compliant, it’s a funny word," as the singer continued: "I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct." The suspended MP responded: "I’m just being me."

