I’m a Celebrity’s camp erupts as Boy George finally confronts Matt Hancock Do you think Boy George was right to argue with Matt Hancock?

After complaining about Matt Hancock for several days in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, Boy George has finally confronted the Tory MP, telling him that he didn’t like how Matt looked at him.

MORE: Princess Anne's sweet tribute to Zara and Mike Tindall inside private home

Previously speaking to Seann Walsh, Boy George said: "Can’t stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery. I find him just… I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like… I wanted to say, ‘What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that?’ I’ve tried to separate what I feel about him from who he is as a person, but I can’t."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seann Walsh reveals first time he met Matt Hancock

Boy George later told Matt: "I was making a joke about the chocolate. For god’s sake, I was like… let’s have a bit of fun. I didn’t like the way you looked at me. I made a joke and you were like…”

Matt replied: "Oh no, I wasn’t… that wasn’t my intention… I’m really sorry about that. That wasn’t my intention at all." He apologised again, adding: "I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to make you uncomfortable."

Boy George confronted Matt

Speaking about Matt in the Bush Telegraph, George continued: “He’s probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity fans furious for Owen Warner after Charlene White refuses RV again in new episode

MORE: Inside Boy George's relationship with Culture Club band member

He later told Matt: "I just feel everyone’s trying to be too nice. It’s getting on my [expletive]. I don’t want arguments… I’m just like come on guys, have a laugh. I’ll be honest with you, I think your presence has made everyone very compliant… I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct."

The singer told the MP that he didn't agree with his politics

Reflecting on their tense discussion, George later said: "It feels like a relief to me. I thought I don’t want to come out of here and feel like I’ve been dishonest. I had to be truthful."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.