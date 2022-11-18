Ant and Dec set record straight on I'm a Celebrity 'rule breaking' after fans complain Some viewers have been unimpressed...

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! presenting duo Ant and Dec have set the record straight about alleged "rule breaking" that has been taking place in recent episodes.

The pair took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to a fan who was unhappy about Charlene White avoiding the opportunity to sleep in the RV, choosing instead her bed outside in the main camp.

The tweet in question from a viewer read: "In the past campmates have been penalised if they didn't obey the rules, so why has Charlene been allowed to not stay in the RV?!"

Hosts Ant and Dec quote tweeted the post and took the opportunity to clarify the situation: "The rules said that only the leader and deputy are allowed to stay in the RV, it didn't state they HAD to… #ImACeleb."

Charlene and Owen discussed the bed situation on Thursday

But the presenters' comment sparked a further reaction. A fan responded by tweeting: "I'm sorry but this whole RV thing is getting beyond a joke. She is stopping someone who should be in her place simple guidelines or law, it needs to be addressed or you will lose viewers and credibility."

A second said: "She should definitely be penalised for not sleeping in there!! Not fair to others!!!!!!!" However, a third was quick to defend Charlene, writing: "If someone doesn't want to share a confined space with someone else they shouldn't have to. Her reason is her business. She has continually offered to have the hammock so that no one is disadvantaged but until tonight her offer was refused."

Matt and Charlene are camp leader and deputy respectively

A fourth took the opportunity to make a quip referencing Matt Hancock's "guidance not law" comment earlier in the week, tweeting: "Ah so it was just guidance, not a rule that does sound familiar lol x."

During Thursday's episode, Owen Warner was seen waking up on the hammock after giving up his bed to Seann Walsh. "This is awful, I don't know how you have been doing this," to which Seann replied: "This is why I've been in such a bad way."

