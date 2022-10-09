Strictly's Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu talk show 'pressure' and rewards – EXCLUSIVE

Molly Rainford has been winning the nation's hearts on Strictly Come Dancing, topping the leaderboard on the second live show after performing the quickstep with her professional dance partner Carlos Gu.

Together with Carlos, 28, she is setting the pace for this year's contestants on the hit BBC1 show – and they are both loving every second.

"It's been absolutely amazing," Molly tells us. "It's everything I thought it would be and more. It's definitely more challenging than I expected, but it's so rewarding and topping the leaderboard felt unbelievable.

"I could tell Carlos was going to be the best teacher because he can lead. But he can also do the follower part so he knows exactly where I should be. He's a tough teacher, but I feel like that makes me a better dancer."

The feeling is definitely mutual. "This is the first time I have taught somebody who'd never danced before, but she is easy to teach and get along with," says Carlos. "She reacts fast and works hard."

Molly and Carlos got along from the start, bonding over the fact they were both first-timers on the show. They're so in tune they have already established a tradition.

Molly is enjoying her time on the show

"Before we go on, we hug each other and when we finish our performance, we hug again. We're just experiencing the joy of the moment," Carlos says.

Carlos is also close to Strictly dancer Nancy Xu, having known her for several years. "I cried on the first week, where she danced her jive with Will [Mellor], as it was my first time seeing her performing live," he tells us. "I can't tell you how proud I am of her."

Having topped the leaderboard so early in the series, the pair feel the pressure to continue achieving high scores.

"As we've done well two weeks in a row, it's kind of expected that we keep it up," Molly says. "But we can only go out there every week and do our best and hope that it pays off."

