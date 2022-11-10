Dianne Buswell makes major slip up affecting Tyler West The star was in a pickle!

Dianne Buswell made a major blunder on Thursday morning after she accidentally missed a radio appearance alongside her dance partner Tyler West.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, made the confession that she had overslept in a series of candid photos shared to her Instagram Stories.

Captioning the first snap from the back of a car, the star penned: "Guess who's alarm didn't go off this morning!!!!!!!!!"

Alongside the next selfie, she penned: "Mine." In the following two photos she explained: "And guess who was supposed to be on the radio this morning with Tyler!!!". "I was," the star penned as she gave the camera a cheeky wink.

The star's alarm didn't go off

Despite the blunder, Dianne wasn't overly fazed, as it gave her a chance to catch up on some vital hours of missed sleep - as she explained in the next caption. "But on another note guess who had a blooming good sleep. I did," she said and happily pointed to herself.

The update came after the star issued a statement days after Strictly judge Shirley Ballas came under fire on social media for mispronouncing the dancer's name during Saturday night's show.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a statement encouraging viewers to "be kind".

Dianne was set to appear on the radio

She wrote: "Firstly thank you guys so much for all the support on our dance last night. It was a tough week but I am forever in awe of the hard work and dedication Tyler brings every single week.

"Another point I want to address is I have seen a lot of hateful comments aimed at Shirley for simply adding an a to the end of my name which doesn't offend me, but what does make me upset is seeing someone being bullied online."

The dancer confessed she had a fabulous lie in

She continued: "We are all human and doing the best we can. Let's all please be kind to one another and not put each other down.

"Once again thank you for all your positive messages. It really does mean a lot to us all."

