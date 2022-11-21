Love Is Blind's Raven Ross breaks silence to confirm split after SK cheating's allegations The couple initially reunited after the season wrapped

Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has broken her silence to confirm that she and boyfriend Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada have gone their separate ways.

The Pilates instructor, who did not marry SK on the show after he said 'I Don't' at the altar, wrote a statement on her Instagram clarifying the split and alluded to allegations that began surfacing about SK's cheating.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," she began. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

"Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything." SK also put out the same statement on his Instagram Stories.

The pair have gone their separate ways

Following the reunion show, the couple has had to contend with cheating rumors. It was claimed on TikTok that SK had used a dating app while together with Raven. However, as explained in their statements, neither party has confirmed the allegations.

Viewers saw the couple hit it off on the third season of the hit romance reality TV show. After a series of blind dates, they agreed to get engaged.

They reunited during the reunion episode

But, when they reached the altar, SK decided not to marry Raven after feeling that there were still unresolved issues between them. However, fans were then overjoyed to see during the reunion episode that the pair had indeed come back together and were giving things another go.

The pair said they were happy and willing to work on their romance despite it being long-distance. Each of their Instagram accounts featured numerous adorable shots of the couple, indicating that all was well.

