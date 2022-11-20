Sharon Stone reveals unlucky outcome following doctor's visit as she catches Covid The Basic Instinct star opened up on social media

Sharon Stone has had an unlucky few months and took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal an unfortunate incident that occurred after visiting the doctor's.

MORE: Sharon Stone reveals distressing misdiagnosis in heartfelt message

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to tell her followers online that she had tested positive for Covid after catching the virus from a nurse.

In footage from her living room at her home in LA, Sharon shared: "I'm on Day 16 testing positive for Covid. Now I'm a positive person but that's a lot of positivity even for me."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Stone revealed some unfortunate health news with her followers

Detailing some of her symptoms, she added: "The scrambled brain, the isolation, it's a lot."

MORE: Sharon Stone dons swimsuit by the pool for fun day out

TRENDING STORY: Joanna Gaines' husband Chip shares opinion on divorce

The mother-of-three reflected on the irony of the situation: "I managed to not get Covid for so long, do you know how I got Covid - because they stopped wearing masks. And do you know where I got Covid, from a nurse!"

Ending her message with an upbeat tone, Sharon said: "I'm a happy person and I'm happy to let all my bad thoughts go. I'm still happy and I'm still testing positive - do you know why? Because I'm positive!"

Sharon Stone was last pictured out in September - with son Quinn

Fans were quick to wish Sharon a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Feel better soon Sharon!" while another wrote: "Sending healing vibes your way." A third added: "Oh Sharon, I'm so sorry you're going through this!"

MORE: Inside Sharon Stone's jaw-dropping family home in Beverly Hills

TRENDING STORY: Al Roker attempts to conquer stress in new segment on Today

Sharon's Covid follows shortly after the star announced that she had suffered a misplaced surgery and wrong diagnosis.

At the beginning of November, she posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, writing: "Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," she wrote, then detailing the extent of her stay and how she then discovered the tumor. "This time double epidural. With worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

The Basic Instinct star is a doting mom to three sons

Sharon included with it a message of empowerment for other women out there as she said: "Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off, GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life.

TRENDING STORY: Dylan Dreyer steps away from Today for much-anticipated reason

MORE: Sharon Stone brings it back to the nineties with iconic throwback photo

"I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," she concluded. "Thanks for your care. It's all good," alongside a strong arm emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.