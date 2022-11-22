Mike and Zara Tindall's sporty children: How Mia, Lena and Lucas are following in their parent's footsteps The I'm A Celebrity star's children love sports and competition

It's no secret that Mike and Zara Tindall have built illustrious careers in their respective sports of Rugby and Equestrian Eventing. Reaching new heights, Mike has played in the Six Nations and famously helped to take home the Rugby World Cup crown in 2003, while Zara has reached Olympic status and previously been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

With two extremely sporty parents, many have been wondering whether the couple's three children – Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, one – might follow in their footsteps, but after Zara's heartfelt letter reached Mike in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, it looks like they already have.

"Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates," wrote Zara.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x."

Clearly, their daughters are already passionate about sports, which Mike has previously mentioned, especially when it comes to his eldest daughter, Mia.

Zara revealed that their daughters Mia and Lena had been enjoying sports while Mike has been away in the jungle

While appearing on a special episode of Loose Men in April, Mike revealed just how competitive he can be with his children when it comes to sports.

"I can't let them win," he joked, before adding: "No, I let Mia win occasionally, but then we have races up the stairs. She'll race me to her bedroom, but I always make sure I beat her a couple of times because she absolutely goes mad."

Mike has joked about encouraging his children to be competitive

He continued: "She's really competitive. But it's part of making sure she understands that she has to be able to take losing every now and again."

A month earlier, while appearing on the podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike revealed that Mia was already part of a local rugby team, though she didn't always choose to attend.

Mike and Zara's children often attend their sporting events

"It's always hard to get Mia to go, she's like 'I don't like it' and then you get there, and she's off," he said.

"It's funny how much she's changed over the last, sort of, this year, since they've been back. [She's] figuring out how to avoid people because before they'd just all be really bunched in. Now they're getting more, where they run across but then they're all stepping back, and people are just falling around."

