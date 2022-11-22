Mike Tindall and wife Zara set to break royal tradition with daughter Mia? The couple share three children together

By this time next week, Mike Tindall will have left the I'm A Celebrity jungle and reunited with his family.

It's clear the former rugby star has been missing his loved ones – wife Zara and their three children – during his time Down Under and he is no doubt looking forward to getting back to normal life.

WATCH: Mia and Lena Tindall break out into a fight during Platinum Jubilee pageant

Mike is certainly a hands-on dad and likes nothing more than spending time with Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, one.

And he and Zara will have a big decision to make in the coming years when it comes to their education.

Traditionally, royal children attend boarding school for their secondary education; Zara herself followed other members of the family by joining Gordonstoun in Scotland.

Royal alumni also include King Charles III, his father Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Peter Phillips. Prince William and Prince Harry, meanwhile, attended both Ludgrove School and later, Eton College.

But it seems likely that Zara and Mike will choose to break with the tradition when it comes to their own family.

In a candid interview in 2016, the sportsman shared his thoughts on boarding school in a candid interview with the Daily Mail.

"I'm certainly not keen on sending Mia away to a boarding school at the other end of the country.

"I know many people who say boarding was the making of them because they forged great independence from their parents, but I don’t really want her to be distanced from us."

He continued to talk about his public school education, and how he enjoyed being just a day student. He said: "My school was a public one and plenty of my mates lived in, but I was just a day student and it definitely didn't do me any harm. If anything, I enjoyed the best of both worlds.

"Personally, I'd rather she attend a school that's nearby, where we'll always be on hand if she needs us. Anything else goes against my instincts."

