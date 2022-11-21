Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas is already taking after royal mum The little boy comes from a long line of equestrians

Mike Tindall has been doing his family proud while competing in the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle, and his three children will certainly be missing him, especially his youngest son Lucas!

SEE: Royal baby Lucas: Mike and Zara Tindall's son's first year in photos

While we haven’t seen little Lucas in a while, the 20-month-old tot is already taking after his famous parents – and his mum Zara Tindall in particular. Lucas, who is the youngest of three children after big sisters Mia, eight, and Lena, four, appears to have already taken an interest in his Olympic champion mother's number one passion, horse riding.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall gives sweet update about his three children

Zara's horseback riding competitions often serve as fun-filled outdoor weekends for her family, with the Tindall kids playing outside as they cheer for their mother.

RELATED: Zara Tindall's dramatic birth was very similar to the Queen's – here's why

Sweet Lucas was memorably spotted cooing over the horses during the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, giggling with glee as he was lifted up to see them.

Zara and Mike's youngest child Lucas is already a fan of horses

He attempted to stroke Zara's horse while his mother proudly watched on.

Eventing runs in the family since Zara's mother Princess Anne famously became the first British royal to compete in the Olympics at the 1976 Games in Montreal, and is still a keen horse rider to this day.

Little Lucas has plenty of access to horses at his Gatcombe Park home

Behind closed doors, Lucas will have unlimited access to riding opportunities when he's older, given the family live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

Gatcombe is run as a working farm with a range of livestock, including breeding horses and cattle, while parts of the grounds are open for events, including horse trials and craft fairs. There are plenty of child-friendly ponies on site, perfect for Lucas to ride when he gets older.

Zara is a keen equestrian just like her mother Princess Anne

Meanwhile, Mike might not be a big horse rider, but the former rugby pro certainly loves his sport. It seems little Lucas is also likely to be hitting the golf course with his father when he’s old enough.

MORE: Mia and Lena Tindall benefited from this royal rule change after birth of brother Lucas

While discussing his son on his podcast earlier this year, Mike revealed that he and Lucas had already watched golf together in Mike's golf room "a few times". Cute!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.