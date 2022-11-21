I'm A Celeb Matt Hancock clashes with contestants over 'problems' in camp The MP burnt a packet of rice

I'm A Celeb contestant Matt Hancock clashed with fellow campmate Scarlette Douglas over rice in Monday's episode of the ITV reality show.

The A Place in the Sun presenter had left the Tory MP to tend to the rice for the evening meal when he took his eye off the ball, leaving a packet of rice to burn.

Scarlette lifted the pot to check on the grains and wasn't too impressed: "Totally burnt," she said, before telling Matt: "I thought you were keeping an eye on that, no worries."

Taking to the Bush Telegraph, comedian Seann Walsh commented on the situation: "Matt did a bit of an 'oopsie' with the cooking and forgot that the rice was being cooked."

"I don't remember there being so many problems with the cooking when Charlene was here. I think this restaurant's gone downhill. Sorry Matt," he added.

Matt said: "We rescued the situation, we got half a pan of rice. Basically we lost one packet of rice. All is well."

Corrie's Sue Cleaver later added: "Not watching the rice and walking away is a no-no," before Matt apologised.

The politician's cooking oversight comes just days after Boy George finally confronted him after several days of complaining about the MP.

Matt burnt the rice in Sunday night's episode

Previously speaking to Seann Walsh, Boy George said: "Can't stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery. I find him just… I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like… I wanted to say, 'What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that?' I’ve tried to separate what I feel about him from who he is as a person, but I can’t."

Boy George later told Matt: "I was making a joke about the chocolate. For god’s sake, I was like… let’s have a bit of fun. I didn’t like the way you looked at me. I made a joke and you were like…"

Matt replied: "Oh no, I wasn’t… that wasn’t my intention… I’m really sorry about that. That wasn’t my intention at all." He apologised again, adding: "I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to make you uncomfortable."

