I'm a Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas breaks silence after 'shock' exit – and fans are gutted The presenter was the second celebrity to leave

Scarlette Douglas has broken her silence following her exit from I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The Channel 4 presenter, who was the second famous face to be eliminated from the jungle, took to Instagram to explain how she was feeling after waving goodbye to camp.

MORE: I'm A Celebrity: Why Mike Tindall's wife Zara hasn't flown to Australia

"Hey everybody, I am officially out of the jungle, I'm gutted!" she said on her Instagram Stories, adding: "But it's been so nice coming out seeing my brother, my sister-in-law, and my little nephew.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall had to walk away from Princess Anne after hilarious blunder

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind since I've been out but thank you to everybody who voted for me, I had the best time.

"We'll see what happens next but I hope you enjoyed me on there and I hope you enjoyed me teaching Matt Hancock some dance moves because that was interesting but send me a message and send me your highlights because I would love to know."

Needless to say, fans were shocked when Ant and Dec announced Scarlette's name towards the end of Sunday's show and were "gutted" about the A Place in the Sun presenter not making it further in the competition.

MORE: Who is I'm A Celeb star Seann Walsh's girlfriend Grace Adderley?

MORE: Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina Coladangelo admits she's 'impressed' in letter for I'm A Celeb - read here

Scarlette said she was "gutted" to leave

One person wrote: "Honestly in shock. How could Scarlette be voted off before Boy George and Sue? #ImACeleb." A second said: "Well that was a SHOCK! How the hell are people preferring Boy George to Scarlette? He's awful and she is amazing! I don't get it I'm Gutted! #ImACeleb @imacelebrity."

A third was equally perplexed, tweeting: "I'M IN SHOCK?? SCARLETTE??? WHAT ABOUT BOY GEORGE I HATE THE BRITISH PUBLIC #imaceleb."

Elsewhere in Sunday's show, it was an emotional evening for the campmates after receiving letters from their loved ones at home.

The campmates became emotional as they read their letters from home

Zara Tindall wrote in to send her husband Mike love from her and the children. The letter read: "Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.