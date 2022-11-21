I'm A Celeb's Scarlette Douglas reacts to Jonnie Irwin's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

I'm a Celeb star Scarlette Douglas has reacted to the news that her fellow A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

MORE: Exclusive: Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis and how he is creating memories for his family

The 35-year-old said it was "devastating" to hear of her co-star's condition, which Jonnie revealed in an interview with HELLO! last week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin's interview with HELLO! - behind-the-scenes

"I had heard but I didn't realise it was terminal, which makes it sound imminent," she told The Mirror.

"On A Place In The Sun we're always in different locations and we never really get to see each other. Sometimes our paths might cross but I think I probably only met Jonnie in person maybe three times, a handful of times, but it was always just brilliant.

"And I remember when I was doing my screen test for it, I'd watch a lot of his shows because he was confident with the house hunters. He was just on it. He knew everything, you know, you never question Jonnie. Jonnie was just so knowledgeable."

MORE: A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin's moving life lesson amid cancer diagnosis

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas breaks silence after 'shock' exit – and fans are gutted

She continued: "Any questions the house hunters had, he knew the answer to and I remember taking a lot of inspiration from him when I first did the screen test, and even still doing the shows, still watching his episodes and being like 'Jonnie's done it like that'. And I love how he's done that. So I want to add a bit of that into how I present stuff.

Jonnie revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this month

"So I knew that he wasn't well, but I didn't know this. I've come out and been told there was something in the papers that he is not well. I didn't know the true extent of it."

She went on to say that she would "drop him a message", saying the diagnosis was "devastating because I know he's got three young kids, he's got a beautiful wife and he's an amazing person".

Earlier this month, Jonnie told HELLO! that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer which has spread to his brain.

Scarlette competed on this year's I'm A Celeb

Speaking alongside his wife Jessica, with whom he shares son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac – Jonnie told the magazine: "I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.