I'm A Celeb viewers extremely divided over this moment in camp - did you notice it? 

I'm A Celebrity viewers are divided over one moment during Monday night's episode in which Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver made a candid confession about her bowel movements.

The actress was chatting to Tory MP Matt Hancock in camp while Owen Warner was off winning stars in the latest Bushtucker trial.

The actress first confessed that she needed to "shave her pits" before going on to admit that she has "never farted as much in my life as I do in here".

Some fans of the show took to Twitter to question why the star felt the need to reveal the detail, with one person writing: "I don't want to know about your armpit hair Sue," while another added: "Do we really need to know about Sue's pits and bodily functions?"

A third person commented: "I don't know why we needed to know about Sue's hairy pits and her farting all the time."

A number of viewers, however, were in hysterics over the hilarious admission, with one person writing: "Sue cracks me up. She literally just says anything out loud," while another added: "Love how Sue doesn't care what she says on TV."

A third fan commented: "Sue is so funny I'm so glad she did this show," while another called for fellow viewers to vote for her for the final, adding: "Jill, Mike, Owen and Sue for the final four or we riot."

Sue divided fans with her hilarious confession

Elsewhere in Monday's instalment, Owen took on the Boiling Point trial, which DJ Chris Moyles had previously attempted in an episode from last week.

The Hollyoaks actor managed to keep his cool during the challenge and won the camp a full nine stars.

Viewers were seriously impressed with the star and praised his efforts on Twitter. One person wrote: "Owen did amazing in that trial, he was focused," while another added: "Owen really showed Chris how that trial was supposed to be done! He nailed it."

