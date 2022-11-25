7 of the best movies to watch in the cinema and on streaming Our movie man is back for his top picks...

This week: Disney's back with bang and setting sail for a Strange World, Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into a tasty new role and She Said brings a terrifying true story to the big screen. Happy moviegoing!

Strange World (cinemas)

Category: Family

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Strange World starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union

Disney's latest animation centres on the Clade family - a group of explorers who have to set aside their differences when they find themselves journeying deep underground and discovering some very peculiar things beneath the surface of their beloved hometown.

Those underground scenes are spectacular too, a riot of vibrant colours and weird creatures, whilst the plot is enjoyably fast and zippy, packing a real punch with its eco-friendly and open-minded message. Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White provide the voices.

She Said (cinemas)

Category: Drama

Based on the book by the New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor - the two writers who exposed sexual abuse allegations against the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein back in 2017 - She Said stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan at their most captivating. In a world of gaslighting and of people using their power to try and keep things quiet, here's a film that says ultimately the facts will speak for themselves - and journalists like Megan and Jodi are there to dig deep. I

It's essential viewing. Look out for the great Jennifer Ehle too, in a small but crucial role as former Weinstein employee Laura Madden, one of the first to speak out.

Bones and All (cinemas)

Category: Drama

Bones and All sees Timothée Chalamet re-teaming with many of the talent behind his 2017 breakthrough Call Me By Your Name and the result is another dreamy romance. Timothée stars with Taylor Russell - you might have seen her in Lost in Space on the television - and together they are Lee and Maren, two outsiders in late 80s America.

Why are they outsiders? Well, because they’re both cannibals. But don’t expect a horror film. Bones and All is more of a coming-of-age film, a road movie, and a story about the difficulty of living outside regular society. There’s also a spine-tingling supporting role for the great Mark Rylance too, playing a rather more eccentric cannibal on this couple’s trail. Eerily beautiful stuff.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (cinemas)

Category: Thriller

It gets its big release on Netflix just before Christmas but this sequel to the smash whodunnit is also playing on big-screens for just this week as an exclusive sneak peak. Daniel Craig returns as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc, now in Greece to ‘peel back the layers’ of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects.

And they’re a colourful bunch too, including Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe. Happily the result is as before - Glass Onion is another smart, funny and stylish brain-teaser for anyone who finds Poirot just a little too sedate.

The Forgiven (buy on all major platforms)

Category: Drama

Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes star as husband-and-wife Jo and David, travelling through Morocco to get to a friend’s party when they’re involved in a car accident out in the desert that colours the whole weekend in unexpected ways. Whilst all the cast are on form - especially Matt Smith as a dashing party host - this is really Ralph’s film.

We see David go from being an arrogant hard-drinker to someone stripped back to basics by a tragedy - all portrayed with surgical precision by the British star. Add in some stunning visuals and moral debates and this is one satisfyingly rich experience.

The Northman (Sky Cinema)

Category: Action

Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgård plays a young Viking prince caught in an epic battle to avenge his father's death and take back his rightful seat of power. If you’re big on stories from ancient mythology, this one’s for you, as the Prince's majestic missions brings him face to face with all kinds of weird warriors, witches, and legendary beasts. Be prepared though - this is seriously gutsy storytelling. Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk co-star.

The Swimmers (Netflix)

Category: Drama

Based on a true story, The Swimmers follows the remarkable journey from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics of two young sisters - Yusra and Sara - who put both their big hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use.

Prepare to be wowed by this uplifting story of female strength in the face of shocking adversity, propelled by powerful performances from real-life sisters Nathalie and Manal Issa. Unforgettable.

