Strictly's Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima break silence after they were sent home The stars became the fifth couple to leave Strictly

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima have expressed their sadness following the end of their Strictly Come Dancing journey on Sunday night.

The pair, who danced the Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John, found themselves in the bottom two with Adam Peaty and his dance partner Katya Jones, whom the judges decided to save.

WATCH: Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima break silence after Strictly exit

Taking to Instragram Stories following the results show, the Loose Women star said: "There's always an end to something, however, we will be back! Me and Graz are definitely going to keep on dancing. I mean, we don't always have to count to start on dancing – we've just got [rhythm] in our bodies."

She added: "To be honest I was just on the phone to Graz now for a good long while… we had such an amazing time. I'm just going to keep posting pictures that we haven't shown before. I was just having an amazing time reflecting."

Thanking their fans, Judi concluded: "I'm reading your comments… we are just overwhelmed by all of them so thank you, so thank you thank you so much. Love you."

Strictly sadly said goodbye to Judi and Graziano on Sunday night

The 41-year-old star also wrote: "What an amazing experience xx. Hey my lovelies our beautiful journey on @bbcstrictly has ended but trust we will not stop dancing. So much love for @GrazianoDiPrima and thank you to everyone that support us!! Keep dancing, proud of what we’ve achieved."

Meanwhile, her dance partner Graziano stated: "For now and ever, I know I've found a true FRIEND… Thank you for all the moments we had together, laughs together, hard work, every second with you is the BEST!!

"You got a place in my heart for ever!! Thank you Judi, thank you my QUEEN! THANKS to all the people that, with messages and votes, SUPPORTED US. Graz xx."

