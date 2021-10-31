Strictly's fifth celebrity leaves after unexpected dance-off The BBC show is at the half-way point!

It was third time unlucky for Strictly contestant Judi Love on Sunday night, as she became the fifth celebrity to leave the show after the dance-off.

The result came the day after the competition's spooky Halloween spectacular, in which Judi donned web-festooned workout gear for her Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John.

Sadly though, the Loose Women panellist ended up in the bottom two for the third time – although fans may not have expected who she landed there with!

Gold medallist Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones were also in the bottom two, despite Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec and Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova scoring lower than them.

The pair performed their Viennese Waltz to Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata once more, and Judi and Graziano also danced again before the judges made their decision.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Adam and Katya, saying: "I have a personal preference and that personal preference, on their dance tonight, is Adam and Katya."

Motsi Mabuse agreed, adding: "I have to say that dance-off was really great," while Anton Du Beke also chose to save Adam and Katya.

Strictly sadly said goodbye to Judi and Graziano

"They both made mistakes, but the couple who pushed through with their routine in a stronger way is Adam and Katya," he said.

Making the decision unanimous, head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would have also saved Adam and Katya. Asked by the show's co-host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Judi teased: "Can I just say I’m taking Graz home!"

She went on: "I will keep dancing. This has been an amazing experience, a life-changing experience… thank you to all the professional dancers, the judges, the team, everybody!"

Graziano sweetly responded: "I’ve made a friend for life. She is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met… you are true, you are real, so thank you so much."

