Strictly fans divided after second celebrity leaves the show

Strictly Come Dancing viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions after actress Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez left the show following the dance-off on Sunday night.

But they couldn't seem to agree on whether the best dancer was saved.

Katie and Gorka performed an American Smooth to Cruella De Vil from Cruella in honour of movie night but found themselves in the bottom two alongside Judi Love and Graziano di Prima, who danced a Charleston to When You’re Good to Mama from Chicago.

One fan commented: "Katie was by far the best in the dance-off," while another disagreed, saying: "I would definitely save Judi based on that." A third responded: "I truly thought both improved a lot."

After the dance-off, the show's judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas were also divided on who to send home, with Anton preferring Katie's performance, while Craig and Motsi voted to save Katie.

Given the deciding vote for the second week in a row, head judge Shirley saved Judi.

Katie and Gorka were the second couple to leave the show

She commented: "This is always a tough part of the job. Both couples gave it their very very best, I didn’t see any mistakes from either one, both beautiful performances.

"I am going to go with the one that I felt had more edge and more rhythm to me, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano."

The show's host Tess Daly asked about their time on the show, and Katie said: “I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella, and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it…"

Judi and Graziano were also in the dance-off

Gorka also paid a heartfelt tribute to his celebrity partner, saying: "I have loved it, the love that she has for the show. I think talking for myself, and all the pros, when we come to the show, it isn’t just about someone who can dance, it is someone who wants to learn, who wants to improve, and makes us love what we do, and makes our job enjoyable and easy.

"That’s what I had with Katie and I will never forget this experience, it’s been incredible."

