Mike Tindall's sweet relationship with the Queen revealed

Throughout his time on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Mike Tindall has offered a rare glimpse into his life as a member of the British Royal Family. Since meeting and falling in love with Zara Tindall, the former rugby star has shared a number of sweet moments with Princess Anne – and he also maintained a close relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking of his royal debut, the dad-of-three previously credited the Queen for making him feel particularly welcome. He told The Telegraph: "I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome."

He added: "I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They're a fantastic family."

In a headline-hitting moment that revealed their close bond, in 2019 Mike famously left the Queen in a fit of giggles at Royal Ascot. The trickster had everyone in hysterics after he took off his top hat to reveal a miniature hat hidden inside. Clearly, the pair shared a similar sense of humour!

Following the Queen's sad passing earlier this year, Mike even led a special tribute to Her Majesty during his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. Chatting with his co-stars James Haskell and Alex Payne, he opened up about his regrets.

"I have loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things," he said, "having nervousness when you get that lucky seat of being sat next to her."

He continued: "Just going back through history and everything she's possibly seen — 15 prime ministers, I don't know how many presidents it is. But to go through everything, when she's meeting dictators, she has to stay neutral, she has to perform her duty."

