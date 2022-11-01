Dianne Buswell shares emotional message from father – and it's so sweet! The Strictly star's family live in Australia

Dianne Buswell and Tyler West have been impressing audiences on a Saturday with their incredible performances, and it appears the dancer's family have high hopes for her this year.

Taking to Instagram, Dianne revealed that her father had been in contact as he wanted to get tickets for the Strictly final, in which he was certain that his daughter would be competing on.

The sweet message read: "Hi Dot, mum and I would like to be part of this year's Strictly Come Dancing grand final on the 17th December, we are talking about being part of your success by taking home the Glitterball, what do we need to do and what hotel would be good for us, can't wait, love you more, daddy."

The professional dancer was blown away by the sweet words, as she shared: "Msg from my dad this morning," alongside a string of heart and tears in the eye face emojis.

Dianne joined the Strictly family in 2017, but sadly she has only reached the final on one occasion, when dancing with Joe Sugg, who would later become her boyfriend.

The star could be on-track to reach the final again this year, consistently blowing fans away with her routines with Kiss FM DJ, Tyler.

Dianne's father sweetly got in touch

The pair have already topped the leaderboard twice, including on last week's Halloween special, with their cha-cha-cha that drew inspiration from classic 80s film, Beetlejuice.

Alongside Tyler and Joe, Dianne has also competed with Rev. Richard Coles, BBC 1 DJ Dev Griffin, The Wanted's Max George and comedian Robert Webb.

Dianne and Tyler topped the leaderboard at the weekend

Earlier this year, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Dianne teased that she would change her signature red locks if she lifted the Glitterball trophy.

"If I win Strictly, I’ll change the colour completely," she told us. "I dyed my hair burgundy eight years ago and it's got even brighter. I love the energy colour brings and how it makes me feel.

"I used to have black hair and wore a lot of black because I was too shy to put on anything else," she added. "Deep down, I loved colour but was afraid to wear it. But when I found my inner confidence I really went for it."

