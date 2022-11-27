Mike Tindall breaks silence after I'm a Celebrity elimination with loved-up photo alongside wife Zara The pair look so in love

Mike Tindall took to social media on Sunday with the most romantic photo alongside his doting wife Zara after being eliminated from the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle on Saturday night.

The pair, who have been married since 2011, looked elated to be in each other's company after spending nearly three weeks apart.

WATCH: Mike Tindall and Zara reunite following I'm a Celebrity... exit

Captioning the sweet post, the rugby star penned: "Reunited!!! Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime," alongside a red love heart emoji.

In the photo, Zara is cuddled up to Mike and looking up at him as he lovingly looks at her. Other photos in the post showed the delicious meal the doting father was about to chow down on, including a buttered crumpet, a hamburger and chips as well as a flat white coffee.

The pair are so happy

Fans were so delighted to see the reunion and flooded the comments with touching messages. One fan wrote: "Really sad to see you leave but the hug you had from Zara as you came out the jungle filled my heart you were amazing in there!"

A second added: "Should have been in final three but lovely to see you two together bless you - well done!"

Zara has been so supportive of her husband's stint on the programme and was there to greet him as he walked over the bridge after being interviewed by Ant and Dec about his time Down Under.

Mike was so happy to see his wife

The pair shared a big hug and Mike could be heard saying to Zara: "I missed you so much," - so sweet!

Ever the family man, Mike couldn't help but chat about his beautiful children in his exit interview , and opening up about his oldest daughter Mia, explained: "Coming in I wasn't worried about the stay, or the food I'd got myself into that place. My experience was going to be what happened in camp and the trials, because I knew that Mia would want me to do trials with creepy crawlies – that's just how she likes it."

It's safe to say that she, the couple's younger daughter Lena, and their son baby Lucas will be thrilled to have their dad back.

Talking about his journey on the show, he explained that his time was carried by the humour he and his fellow campmates shared. "It's been fun, that's the best thing, you can get through when the humour is good."

