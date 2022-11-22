Princess Beatrice's new dress has a special connection to the Queen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday evening, the stunning Princess Beatrice attended the 70th Variety Club Showbusiness Awards held at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane and looked incredible.

The 34-year-old royal was invited onto the stage to present Welsh songstress Katherine Jenkins OBE with the Variety Club 'Duke of Edinburgh' Gold Heart Award for National Excellence.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice gets emotional

Looking as stunning as ever, the redhead royal wore a fabulous dress by one of her favourite designers, Beulah London.

Her dress was known as the 'Ahana Chambre Crepe Midi Dress in Green' and it came with statement button detail and a lovely belted waist. She teamed the frock with high heels by Jimmy Choo.

Princess Beatrice with Katherine Jenkins

As soon as we saw the ensemble, we knew we had seen it somewhere before.

The mother-of-one wore the same style back in June at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Beatrice wore the same dress butb in blue, back in June

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson chose the buttoned-front long-sleeved blue dress once again, teaming the outfit with a chic matching hat with bow detail and a sophisticated blue clutch bag. This was one of the last formal occasions the royal went to when her grandmother was alive, so no doubt this style of dress has a pretty special meaning for the princess.

At this event though; Beatrice wasn't the only royal wearing the design as Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, wore the same dress in pink. Wow! Sophie added Kate Middleton's favourite bag, the Aspinal Midi Mayfair in ivory to her look.

Although it undoubtedly was the same style due to the contrasting colourways, it wasn't immediately obvious the royal ladies had donned the same number. Phew!

