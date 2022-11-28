The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish lands a royal gig

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Billie Eilish landing a royal gig and Kim Kardashian speaking out about the recent Balenciaga campaign that came under criticism.

Not only that, stars pay tribute to Irene Cara. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Billie Eilish has been announced as a headliner for the Earth shot Prize Awards in Boston. The Bad Guy singer, who is outspoken about climate change, will attend the annual event which is led by the Prince of Wales and takes place on Sunday 4 December. The prince and princess of Wales will fly out to Boston for the awards which seek to honor and shine a light on the most impactful projects underway across the world that are seeking to build solutions to tackle climate change. Other big stars set to appear include Annie Lennox, singers Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Ellie Goulding.

Kim Kardashian has spoken out on the controversy surrounding a recent campaign by designer fashion house Balenciaga that featured inappropriate images relating to child safety. The reality star, who is a long-time collaborator with the brand, posted a message on Instagram stating that she had been in communication with Balenciaga to understand how the photoshoot happened and that was shaken by the images.

Kim insisted that the safety of children must be held with the highest regard and that any attempts to normalize child abuse has no place in society. It comes soon after Balenciaga's Christmas campaign came under immense criticism for displaying supreme court documents relating on child abuse on display. The brand has since shelved the campaigns in question and released two apologies.

Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, and more stars are paying tribute to the late singer Irene Cara who has died aged 63. The Award-winning actress and singer was best known for singing the title track to hit movies Fame and Flashdance – the latter of which won Best original song at the Oscars. In a statement released on Saturday, her publicist stated that Irene had passed away at her home in Florida, although the cause of death is currently unknown. Mariah paid tribute to Irene on Instagram, stating that her talent and beauty were beyond awe-inspiring.

Meghan Trainer looks set to take over Taylor Swift's winning streak in the charts. The All About That Bass singer is enjoying huge success with her brand new track, Made You Look, which has gone viral thanks to TikTok, and could land a number-one record in the UK chart and overtake Taylor's massive hit anti-hero in the process. If Meghan lands the top spot it'll be her first UK number-one since her 2015 track Marvin Gaye, meanwhile, Taylor has enjoyed six consecutive weeks in the top spot after the release of her successful new album, Midnights.

And this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here has come to an end and it was the Lionness who was crowned the queen of the jungle. Football star Jill Scott was announced as winner by presenters Ant and Dec while Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner came in as runner-up. Jill said she was in disbelief after coming in first place, adding that her fellow campmates were absolutely incredible. Congrats, Jill!

